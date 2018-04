Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Vugar Abdullayev as a deputy executive director of the Deposit Insurance Fund.

Implementation of the post entrusted to Vugar Rafik Abdullayev until appointment of executive director to the Deposit Insurance Fund.