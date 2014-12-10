Volume of payments in AZIPS increased by 5%

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ In October of this year, the amount of payments in AZIPS (Azerbaijan İnterbank Payments System) made 8.123 bln manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, this figure exceeds the previous month by 5%, and 10.2% less than the annual rate.

According to the report, 44 thousand payment transactions made via AZIPS in October.Thus, in October the level of payments remained unchanged, i.e., the same as in September. Compared with the corresponding period last year there was a decrease of 4.3%.

In October of this year, average amount of one payment made 184.6 thousand manats. Although this figure is 4.9% higher than in the previous month, it is 6.1% less than the same period of 2013.