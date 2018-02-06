US stock exchanges face sharpest decline over last 6.5 years

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ US stock exchanges continued to decline amid investors’ concerns that interest rates will rise as a result of inflation acceleration.

Report informs, sales at the stock market at the end of last week were further aggravated yesterday and Dow Jones, the US main stock exchange index, dropped by 1 175.21 points or 4.6%. This was the sharpest decline of the last 6.5 years. As a result, Dow-Jones index dropped by 2 271 points or 8.5% from its historical record level (26,616 points) on January 26.

Sales in the US stock exchanges have also affected the other major stock exchanges around the world. Japan's Nikkei 225 index is currently undergoing operations with a decrease of 1,500 points or 6.6%. China's Shanghai index dropped by 3% to 3,380. Asia's other stock exchange indices also experienced a sharp decline.

Notably, today's futures contracts show Dow-Jones index would go down by 2.5%.