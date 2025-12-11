Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    US Fed approves third rate cut this year

    Finance
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 08:15
    US Fed approves third rate cut this year

    A US Federal Reserve split over where its priorities should lie cut its key interest rate Wednesday, but signaled a tougher road ahead for further reductions, Report informs via CNBC.

    Fulfilling expectations of a "hawkish cut," the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee lowered its key overnight borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point, putting it in a range between 3.5%-3.75%.

    However, the move carried caution flags about where policy is headed from here and featured "no" votes from three members, which hasn't happened since September 2019.

    The 9-3 vote again featured hawkish and dovish dissents – Governor Stephen Miran favored a steeper half-point reduction while regional Presidents Jeffrey Schmid of Kansas City and Austan Goolsbee of Chicago backed holding the line. In Fed parlance, hawks are generally more concerned about inflation and favor higher rates while doves focus on supporting the labor market and want lower rates.

    This was the third consecutive "no" vote from Miran, who leaves the Fed in January, and the second straight from Schmid. The previous three-dissent meeting also featured a 2-1 divide from members conflicted between the need for tighter and looser monetary policy.

    Fed rate cut United States
    ABŞ Federal Ehtiyat Sistemi faiz dərəcəsini yenidən endirib
    ФРС США снизила ставку до уровня 3,5 - 3,75% годовых

    Latest News

    09:40

    CBA currency exchange rates (11.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:35

    US bombers join Japanese jets in military drills

    Other countries
    09:30

    Federal politicians in Australia charge taxpayers $1.1M for family travel in 12 months

    Other countries
    09:26

    Qarabag Head Coach satisfied with his players' performance against Ajax

    Football
    09:18

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Kenya

    Foreign policy
    09:14

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:07

    NASA loses contact with its Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decade

    Education and science
    08:58

    Papoyan: Europe interested in Armenia's opening borders with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Region
    08:51
    Photo

    Photos from Qarabag - Ajax match

    Football
    All News Feed