US-dollar price rapidly rising in Russia

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the cash currency market of Russia, US-dollar rate exceeded the mark of 59 rubles. This is the maximum value for last three months (59.3 RUB/USD).

Report informs, US-dollar has risen in price due to the fall in oil prices by more than 2%, as well as the strengthening of dollar in global foreign exchange market.

Analytical Group of Report predicts the continuation of these processes in coming days, as a result of which the dollar exchange rate in Russia will break through the level of 60 RUB/USD. This, in turn, will increase the pressure on Azerbaijani manat.