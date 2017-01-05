 Top
    Close photo mode

    US-dollar hits new record high against Turkish lira

    Exchange rate can hit 3.75 TRY/USD in shortest period

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish lira has hit a new record low against US-dollar at 3,6401 on Monday.

    Report informs, referring to Bloomberg, US-dollar approaches 2% daily rise regularity against Turkish lira.

    The US-dollar gaining ground in global market and expectation for FED to raise interest raise pushed US-dollar upward after short drop to 3.56 TRY/USD in the morning.

    Report’s expert group predicts, US-dollar to hit 3.75 TRY/USD in coming period, and 4.05 TRY/USD within year. 

    Notably, announcement of Turkish Central Bank not to raise interest rate is reported another reason the US-dollar gaining ground against Turkish lira. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi