    President Ilham Aliyev: The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is one of the leading international institutions

    Domestic policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 10:32
    President Ilham Aliyev: The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is one of the leading international institutions

    "The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is today one of the leading international institutions, which addresses a broad range of issues. The organization enjoys high international reputation," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    The head of state noted that the organization makes contribution to elaboration of new approaches of the changing international situation.

    Prezident: Nizami Gəncəvi Beynəlxalq Mərkəzi aparıcı beynəlxalq təsisatlardan biridir
    Президент: Международный центр Низами Гянджеви - один из ведущих международных институтов

