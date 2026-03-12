President Ilham Aliyev: The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is one of the leading international institutions
Domestic policy
- 12 March, 2026
- 10:32
"The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is today one of the leading international institutions, which addresses a broad range of issues. The organization enjoys high international reputation," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.
The head of state noted that the organization makes contribution to elaboration of new approaches of the changing international situation.
Latest News
11:25
Vaira Vike-Freiberga сriticizes structure of UN Security CouncilOther countries
11:20
President: Today we suffer from a lack of international attentionDomestic policy
11:18
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening ceremony of Global Baku Forum - UPDATEDDomestic policy
11:16
President Ilham Aliyev: Regional security has always been issue number one for AzerbaijanForeign policy
11:04
José Ramos-Horta: Historic peace between Baku and Yerevan extremely timelyForeign policy
11:01
President Ilham Aliyev: Security and stability must remain the number one issue on any country's agendaForeign policy
10:54
ASCO's vessel engaged in research activities at the Goshadash fieldInfrastructure
10:53
Brent oil tops $98 per barrel amid Middle East tensionsEnergy
10:40