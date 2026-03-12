The XIII Global Baku Forum, which brings together nearly 400 participants, reflects the international community's trust in Azerbaijan as a diplomatic hub of the region, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X.

According to Report, he reminded that this year the XIII Global Baku Forum is being held under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," and that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, will deliver the opening address.

Hikmat Hajiyev noted that the event is dedicated to a highly relevant topic for today's world, at a time when the international system is undergoing profound transformations.

"At a moment when numerous flights around the world are being cancelled and travel warnings are increasing, bringing together nearly 400 participants for such an international conference requires significant effort and coordination. The successful organization of this gathering and the creation of a platform for dialogue and discussion demonstrate a strong commitment to multilateral engagement. It also reflects the international community's trust in Azerbaijan as a diplomatic hub of the region," he said.