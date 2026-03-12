Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Global Baku Forum reflects international community's trust in Azerbaijan as a diplomatic hub

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 10:05
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Global Baku Forum reflects international community's trust in Azerbaijan as a diplomatic hub

    The XIII Global Baku Forum, which brings together nearly 400 participants, reflects the international community's trust in Azerbaijan as a diplomatic hub of the region, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X.

    According to Report, he reminded that this year the XIII Global Baku Forum is being held under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," and that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, will deliver the opening address.

    Hikmat Hajiyev noted that the event is dedicated to a highly relevant topic for today's world, at a time when the international system is undergoing profound transformations.

    "At a moment when numerous flights around the world are being cancelled and travel warnings are increasing, bringing together nearly 400 participants for such an international conference requires significant effort and coordination. The successful organization of this gathering and the creation of a platform for dialogue and discussion demonstrate a strong commitment to multilateral engagement. It also reflects the international community's trust in Azerbaijan as a diplomatic hub of the region," he said.

    Global Baku Forum Hikmat Hajiyev
    Video
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Qlobal Bakı Forumunun XIII toplantısı 400 nəfəri bir araya gətirəcək
    Video
    Гаджиев: Бакинский форум подтверждает роль Азербайджана как дипломатического центра

    Latest News

    11:25

    Vaira Vike-Freiberga сriticizes structure of UN Security Council

    Other countries
    11:20

    President: Today we suffer from a lack of international attention

    Domestic policy
    11:18
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening ceremony of Global Baku Forum - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    11:16

    President Ilham Aliyev: Regional security has always been issue number one for Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:04

    José Ramos-Horta: Historic peace between Baku and Yerevan extremely timely

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    President Ilham Aliyev: Security and stability must remain the number one issue on any country's agenda

    Foreign policy
    10:54

    ASCO's vessel engaged in research activities at the Goshadash field

    Infrastructure
    10:53

    Brent oil tops $98 per barrel amid Middle East tensions

    Energy
    10:40

    Russia's Dmitriev says he discussed global energy crisis with US counterparts

    Other countries
    All News Feed