Brent oil tops $98 per barrel amid Middle East tensions
Energy
- 12 March, 2026
- 10:53
Oil prices surged again Thursday morning due to another escalation in the Middle East conflict.
According to Report, citing Interfax, as of 8:12 Baku time, May Brent futures on the London ICE Futures exchange rose by $6.09 (6.62%) to $98.07 per barrel. Earlier in the session, Brent briefly exceeded $100 per barrel. On Wednesday, Brent gained $4.18 (4.8%) to $91.98 per barrel.
April WTI futures on the New York NYMEX electronic trading platform rose $5.29 (6.06%) to $92.54 per barrel, after gaining $3.8 (4.6%) to $87.25 per barrel in the previous session.
