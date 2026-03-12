Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Brent oil tops $98 per barrel amid Middle East tensions

    Energy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 10:53
    Brent oil tops $98 per barrel amid Middle East tensions

    Oil prices surged again Thursday morning due to another escalation in the Middle East conflict.

    According to Report, citing Interfax, as of 8:12 Baku time, May Brent futures on the London ICE Futures exchange rose by $6.09 (6.62%) to $98.07 per barrel. Earlier in the session, Brent briefly exceeded $100 per barrel. On Wednesday, Brent gained $4.18 (4.8%) to $91.98 per barrel.

    April WTI futures on the New York NYMEX electronic trading platform rose $5.29 (6.06%) to $92.54 per barrel, after gaining $3.8 (4.6%) to $87.25 per barrel in the previous session.

    Brent oil oil prices
    Нефть Brent превысила показатель $98 за баррель

    Latest News

    11:25

    Vaira Vike-Freiberga сriticizes structure of UN Security Council

    Other countries
    11:20

    President: Today we suffer from a lack of international attention

    Domestic policy
    11:18
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening ceremony of Global Baku Forum - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    11:16

    President Ilham Aliyev: Regional security has always been issue number one for Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:04

    José Ramos-Horta: Historic peace between Baku and Yerevan extremely timely

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    President Ilham Aliyev: Security and stability must remain the number one issue on any country's agenda

    Foreign policy
    10:54

    ASCO's vessel engaged in research activities at the Goshadash field

    Infrastructure
    10:53

    Brent oil tops $98 per barrel amid Middle East tensions

    Energy
    10:40

    Russia's Dmitriev says he discussed global energy crisis with US counterparts

    Other countries
    All News Feed