2,283 citizens of 72 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

A total of 2,283 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between Feb. 28 at 08:00 (GMT+4) and March 12 at 10:00, according to information obtained by Report.

Of those evacuated, 395 are citizens of Azerbaijan.

The evacuees also include 685 citizens of China, 293 from Russia, 174 from Tajikistan, 140 from Pakistan, 68 from Indonesia, 57 from Oman, 44 from Italy, 29 from Iran, 26 from Spain, 25 from Algeria, 18 from Saudi Arabia and 17 from Japan.

In addition, 16 citizens each from France and Germany, 13 each from Georgia and Nigeria, 12 each from Hungary, Poland and Uzbekistan, 11 each from Switzerland and Mexico, and 10 each from Belarus, Bulgaria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Canada were evacuated to Azerbaijan.

Among those evacuated are also nine citizens from the United Kingdom; eight each from Brazil and Kazakhstan; six each from the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, Belgium and Romania; five each from Serbia, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Austria and India; and four each from Jordan, Bangladesh, Türkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United States, Finland and the Netherlands.

Three citizens each from Qatar, the Philippines, Croatia, Australia and Denmark were also evacuated, as well as two each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Sudan, Cyprus and Slovenia.

In addition, one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt and Belize was evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.