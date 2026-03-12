Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday he had ​discussed the current energy crisis with his US counterparts ‌as part of a meeting of the US-Russia working group on economy that took place in Florida, Report informs via Reuters.

Nearly 20 million barrels per ​day (bpd) of supply – roughly a fifth of global output – ​have been trapped inside the Gulf since the ⁠effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz shortly after ​the launch of the joint Israel‑US war against Iran on ​February 28.

"Today, many countries, primarily the United States, are beginning to better understand the key, systemic role of Russian oil and gas in ​ensuring the stability of the global economy, as well ​as the inefficiency and destructive nature of sanctions against Russia," Dmitriev ‌said ⁠in remarks posted on his Telegram channel.

Dmitriev said that he had, on instructions from President Vladimir Putin, held meetings in the United States with the heads of the working ​group on economic ​cooperation between ⁠Russia and the United States.

"We discussed both promising projects that can contribute to the restoration ​of Russian-American relations, as well as the ​current crisis ⁠situation in global energy markets," Dmitriev said.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the teams discussed a "variety of topics" ⁠and agreed ​to stay in touch.

Other attendees ​included Jared Kushner, who is US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and White House ​adviser Josh Gruenbaum.