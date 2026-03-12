Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Russia's Dmitriev says he discussed global energy crisis with US counterparts

    Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday he had ​discussed the current energy crisis with his US counterparts ‌as part of a meeting of the US-Russia working group on economy that took place in Florida, Report informs via Reuters.

    Nearly 20 million barrels per ​day (bpd) of supply – roughly a fifth of global output – ​have been trapped inside the Gulf since the ⁠effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz shortly after ​the launch of the joint Israel‑US war against Iran on ​February 28.

    "Today, many countries, primarily the United States, are beginning to better understand the key, systemic role of Russian oil and gas in ​ensuring the stability of the global economy, as well ​as the inefficiency and destructive nature of sanctions against Russia," Dmitriev ‌said ⁠in remarks posted on his Telegram channel.

    Dmitriev said that he had, on instructions from President Vladimir Putin, held meetings in the United States with the heads of the working ​group on economic ​cooperation between ⁠Russia and the United States.

    "We discussed both promising projects that can contribute to the restoration ​of Russian-American relations, as well as the ​current crisis ⁠situation in global energy markets," Dmitriev said.

    US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the teams discussed a "variety of topics" ⁠and agreed ​to stay in touch.

    Other attendees ​included Jared Kushner, who is US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and White House ​adviser Josh Gruenbaum.

