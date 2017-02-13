 Top
    US-dollar fell to a 17-month low in Russia

    Rising oil prices could depreciate exchange rate to 55 rubles

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ US-dollar rate in Russia decreased below 58 rubles for the first time since July 24, 2015. 

    Report informs citing the Investing.ru, reason for the decline of the dollar is rising oil prices in the global market,attractiveness of financial assets in Russia and increase in export revenues on the eve of the tax period.

    As a result, today US dollar rate fell to 57,96 RUB/USD, the euro to 61.32 EUR/USD.

    Notably, although some time ago, at the request of the Russian Finance Ministry, Bank of Russia (Central Bank) intervened in the currency market and started to purchase daily 6.3 bln rubles or 109 mln USD, it has not led to a decline in the dollar.

    Analytical Group of Report believes, main factor that can further decrease dollar would be more increasing oil prices. 

