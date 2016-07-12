'Unibank' CEO will lead 'Bank Standard'

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ New chairman will be appointed to the Supervisory Board of 'Bank Standard' CJSC .

Report informs citing the banking circles, 'Unibank' OJSC CEO Khalid Ahmadov will be appointed to this post.

Notably, taking into account the 'Bank Standard's position in the financial sector, relative share of its assets, social nature of the liabilities and system importance, Financial Markets Control Chamber has adopted a decision on its financial sanation coordinated with fiscal and monetary authorities.

According to the decision, control packet of 'Bank Standard' shares will be sanitated through state-owned 'Azer-Turk Bank' OJSC. Under the sanitation program 'Azer-Turk Bank' will re-form managerial bodies of 'Bank Standard' till August 3, 2016 and from that date the bank will fully resume its activity according to the business strategy.