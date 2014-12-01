Turkish "Ziraat Bank" to open its subsidiary bank in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ "T.C.Ziraat Bank" of Turkey Republic applied to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) to found its subsidiary bank in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring the information of CBAR press-service.

"Ziraat Bank" is the first foreign capital bank in Azerbaijan, represented in bank system of the country. At the moment CBAR directory examining the application of the Bank and license procedures of subsidiary bank were planned to be finished to the end of this year.

It also should be noted that, "T.C.Ziraat Bank" of Turkey Republic is the biggest bank organization in Turkey established in 1863, and total value of fixed assets of the bank is approximately 108 mlrd. USD.