Turkic states Insurtech summit kicks off in Baku

    • 28 October, 2025
    • 10:56
    The international Turkic States Insurtech Summit has kicked off in Baku, Report informs.

    The two-day event is held with the strategic support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and organized by the Turkish Ministry of Trade, the Service Exporters' Association of Türkiye, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, and Istanbul-based New Generation Management.

    The summit brings together representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

    The main goal of the event is to strengthen cooperation in the field of insurance technologies, enhance the resilience and digital maturity of the Turkic states' insurance markets, and benefit from Türkiye"s experience in innovative insurance solutions.

    This marks the second time that Azerbaijan has hosted the international Insurtech summit.

    Azərbaycanda "Türk Dövlətləri Insurtech Zirvəsi" keçirilir
    В Баку стартовал международный саммит тюркских государств Insurtech

