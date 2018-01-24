Turkey and Russia used bitcoin on wheat sale

© George Frey/Getty Images

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Transportation costs of 3,000 metric tons of wheat from Rostov-on-Don, Russia to Samsun, Turkey last month were paid in bitcoin.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Prime Shipping Foundation said.

The company made a pilot testing of blockchain payment system in transportation.

The consignment was part of pilot testing of Prime Shipping Foundation’s blockchain payment system for bulk commodities, said Chief Executive Officer Ivan Vikulov.

He did not rule out that in the future, the company would put its crypto-currency into circulation: "We are trying to develop a cross-border payment system that’s easier and faster than what’s available now", Vikulov said.