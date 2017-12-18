Turkey allocates $ 157 mln to Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has allocated assistance of $ 157 mln USD for the development of Azerbaijan in 2010-2016 years.

Report informs citing the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

According to information, Ankara allocated $ 21 billion to 170 countries in the mentioned period.

62% of this aid allocated to Syria, 9.54% to African countries, 5.44% to Turkic states in Central Asia, and 4.3% to Balkan countries.

The information says, Azerbaijan was also among the countries that received aid from Turkey in 2016.