Total capital on bank system of Azerbaijan up to 24%

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Scope of total capital of commercial banks in Azerbaijan improved to 3,998 milliard manats as of November 1, year 2014. Report informs, corresponding to the report of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBAR) this number is more by 23,7 % or 765 million manats in comparison with the previous year.

At the same time, as of the beginning of the year, total capital on bank system rose by 16,7% or 572 million manats, and as of October improved by 2,5% or 99 million manats.

It also should be noted that, during previous year, total capital of the banks rose by 33,2%. Such increase rates of the total capital occurred as a result of implementation of requirements of CBAR. Thus, due to requirements of the bank, total capital of all banks in Azerbaijan must be reached 50 million manats as of January 1, year 2015.