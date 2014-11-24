Total capital on bank system of Azerbaijan up to 24%

At the same time, as of the beginning of the year, total capital on bank system rose by 16,7% or 572 million manats, and as of October improved by 2,5% or 99 million manats.
It also should be noted that, during previous year, total capital of the banks rose by 33,2%. Such increase rates of the total capital occurred as a result of implementation of requirements of CBAR. Thus, due to requirements of the bank, total capital of all banks in Azerbaijan must be reached 50 million manats as of January 1, year 2015.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook