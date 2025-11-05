Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan reach 14.4B manats in ten months

    Finance
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 15:55
    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan reach 14.4B manats in ten months

    In January–October 2025, state budget revenues collected through the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy amounted to 14.38 billion manats ($8.45 billion), Report informs, citing the agency.

    This figure is 1.6% higher compared to the same period last year, with tax collections exceeding the forecast by 5.5%.

    Of the total, 10.4 billion manats ($6.4 billion) came from the non-oil and gas sector, a 9% increase from a year earlier and 3% above the forecast.

    For 2025, the State Tax Service is expected to transfer 15.5 billion manats ($9.1 billion) to the state budget, of which 92.8% has already been fulfilled in the first ten months.

    tax revenues State Tax Service Azerbaijan
    Dövlət Vergi Xidmətinin xətti ilə büdcə daxilolmaları 2 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Поступления в бюджет по линии ГНС увеличились на 1,6% в первые 10 месяцев

    Latest News

    16:05

    Azerbaijan posts increase in number of people awaiting organ transplants

    Health
    16:00

    32 people, including children, suffer eye burns while in Russia's cinema

    Other countries
    15:59
    Photo

    Event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Bucharest

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan reach 14.4B manats in ten months

    Finance
    15:54

    EU approves transport package on railway development and alternative fuels

    Other countries
    15:45

    Azerbaijan and Georgia museums sign cooperation memorandum

    Region
    15:42

    ECO preparing to create carbon market for member countries

    Energy
    15:32

    15 wagons of Russian grain for Armenia to be delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia

    Region
    15:28

    Qarabag urges fans to arrive early for UEFA Champions League clash

    Football
    All News Feed