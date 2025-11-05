Tax revenues in Azerbaijan reach 14.4B manats in ten months

In January–October 2025, state budget revenues collected through the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy amounted to 14.38 billion manats ($8.45 billion), Report informs, citing the agency.

This figure is 1.6% higher compared to the same period last year, with tax collections exceeding the forecast by 5.5%.

Of the total, 10.4 billion manats ($6.4 billion) came from the non-oil and gas sector, a 9% increase from a year earlier and 3% above the forecast.

For 2025, the State Tax Service is expected to transfer 15.5 billion manats ($9.1 billion) to the state budget, of which 92.8% has already been fulfilled in the first ten months.