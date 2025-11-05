Tax revenues in Azerbaijan reach 14.4B manats in ten months
Finance
- 05 November, 2025
- 15:55
In January–October 2025, state budget revenues collected through the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy amounted to 14.38 billion manats ($8.45 billion), Report informs, citing the agency.
This figure is 1.6% higher compared to the same period last year, with tax collections exceeding the forecast by 5.5%.
Of the total, 10.4 billion manats ($6.4 billion) came from the non-oil and gas sector, a 9% increase from a year earlier and 3% above the forecast.
For 2025, the State Tax Service is expected to transfer 15.5 billion manats ($9.1 billion) to the state budget, of which 92.8% has already been fulfilled in the first ten months.
