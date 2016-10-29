Tax penalties will form 0.6% of budget in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 September. Income of AZN 90 million from penalties for tax violations is forecasted for 2017 state budget.

Report informs referring to the 2017 state and public budget projects. Forecasted income from this source constitutes 0.66 percent of the budget.

Total AZN 100 million of expenditures from public account envisaged to meet demand of citizens for apartments and purchase of apartments by citizens with preferential conditions.

Notably, forecast for 2017 budget envisage AZN 15.955 billion income and AZN 16.6 billion expenditure.