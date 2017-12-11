Supply exceeds demand at CBA's deposit auction

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held a regular deposit auction.
Report informs referring to the CBA, 292,5 mln AZN were attracted in auction.
The supply was 1.37 times more than demand (400 mln AZN).
Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held a regular deposit auction.
Report informs referring to the CBA, 292,5 mln AZN were attracted in auction.
The supply was 1.37 times more than demand (400 mln AZN).
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook