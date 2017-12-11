 Top
    Supply exceeds demand at CBA's deposit auction

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held a regular deposit auction.

    Report informs referring to the CBA, 292,5 mln AZN were attracted in auction.

    The supply was 1.37 times more than demand (400 mln AZN).

