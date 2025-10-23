Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Subsidies for Baku Metro may increase by nearly 45%

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 15:42
    Subsidies for Baku Metro may increase by nearly 45%

    In 2026, Azerbaijan plans to allocate a 40 million manat (just over $23.5 million) subsidy from the state budget to Baku Metro CJSC, Report informs.

    According to the draft of the 2026 state budget package, this is 12.3 million manats (over $7.2 million), or 44.6% more, compared to 2025.

    The purpose of the subsidy is to cover losses resulting from passenger transport service tariffs being set below the cost price.

    Azerbaijan Budget package Baku Metro subsidies
