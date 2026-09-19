State-owned enterprises to pay 855M manats in dividends to Azerbaijan's budget in 2027
Finance
- 19 September, 2026
- 12:15
State-owned enterprises will pay 855 million manats in dividends to Azerbaijan's budget in 2027, 42.5% more than envisaged for the current year, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry.
The approved forecast for dividend payments for 2026 is 600 million manats.
Of this amount, 450 million manats should be paid by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and 150 million manats by the International Bank of Azerbaijan.
In 2027, state budget revenues are projected at 39.234 billion manats, and expenditures at 42.4 billion manats.
($1=1.7 manats)
Latest News
17:55
US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military saysRegion
17:48
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to PakistanForeign policy
17:30
Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on RiyadhOther countries
17:10
Photo
TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's KhankandiCultural policy
16:50
Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UNOther countries
16:30
Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty DayForeign policy
16:10
Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speakerRegion
15:50
French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruptionOther countries
15:31
Photo