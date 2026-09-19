State-owned enterprises will pay 855 million manats in dividends to Azerbaijan's budget in 2027, 42.5% more than envisaged for the current year, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry.

The approved forecast for dividend payments for 2026 is 600 million manats.

Of this amount, 450 million manats should be paid by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and 150 million manats by the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

In 2027, state budget revenues are projected at 39.234 billion manats, and expenditures at 42.4 billion manats.

($1=1.7 manats)