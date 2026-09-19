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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    State-owned enterprises to pay 855M manats in dividends to Azerbaijan's budget in 2027

    Finance
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 12:15
    State-owned enterprises to pay 855M manats in dividends to Azerbaijan's budget in 2027

    State-owned enterprises will pay 855 million manats in dividends to Azerbaijan's budget in 2027, 42.5% more than envisaged for the current year, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry.

    The approved forecast for dividend payments for 2026 is 600 million manats.

    Of this amount, 450 million manats should be paid by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and 150 million manats by the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

    In 2027, state budget revenues are projected at 39.234 billion manats, and expenditures at 42.4 billion manats.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan's state budget for 2027 State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry
    Azərbaycanda dövlət müəssisələrinin dividend öhdəliyi 43 %-ə yaxın artırılır
    Госпредприятия Азербайджана выплатят 855 млн манатов дивидендов в 2027г

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