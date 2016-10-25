State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan calls for tender

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) has issued a tender aimed at purchase of medical insurance services.

According to report, candidates have to pay AZN 100 participation fee and submit necessary papers before November 22 and bids along with bank guarantees before December 1.

Bids will be examined on December 2 at 11:00 in SOFAZ office building at Heydar Aliyev Avenue 165, Narimanov district.