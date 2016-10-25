 Top
    State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan calls for tender

    The fund plans to purchase medical insurance services

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) has issued a tender aimed at purchase of medical insurance services.

    Report informs referring to the official media.

    According to report, candidates have to pay AZN 100 participation fee and submit necessary papers before November 22 and bids along with bank guarantees before December 1.

    Bids will be examined on December 2 at 11:00 in SOFAZ office building at Heydar Aliyev Avenue 165, Narimanov district. 

