    State Oil Fund may reduce transfers into the state budget

    Purpose of reduce is protection of Fund's assets

    Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) will keep its assets in the current level next year.

    Report informs, Bahruz Bahramov, Head of Risks Management Department of the Fund says.

    '6 billion manats of transfers into the state budget by the Fund is considered for the next year. It may be decreased in the following years. Purpose is protection of assets. Transfers will be collected by decreasing', SOFAZ official says.

    SOFAZ's total assets decreased by 6,4% to October 1, 2015 in comparison with the beginning of the year and made 34,738 billion USD.

