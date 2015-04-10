 Top
    Close photo mode

    State Customs Committee: Income from VAT decreased by 15%

    State budget revenues through customs services increased by 1% in March

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan State Customs Committee (SCC) in March this year amounted to 132 416.36 thousand manats.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, this is more than 1 299.2 thousand manats, or 0.97% compared to the same period in 2014.47 386.16 thousand manats (35.79%) of the monthly revenues were customs duties, 75 670.39 thousand manats (57,15%) - VAT, 7 597.1 thousand manats (5.74% ) - excises, 1 762,71 thousand manats (1.33%) - road taxes.

    This year compared to the same period last year, the amount of funds collected from customs duties increased by 20.26%, excise taxes - by 91.7%, the volume of funds from road tax decreased by 34.08%, while VAT - 15%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi