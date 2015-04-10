State Customs Committee: Income from VAT decreased by 15%

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan State Customs Committee (SCC) in March this year amounted to 132 416.36 thousand manats.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, this is more than 1 299.2 thousand manats, or 0.97% compared to the same period in 2014.47 386.16 thousand manats (35.79%) of the monthly revenues were customs duties, 75 670.39 thousand manats (57,15%) - VAT, 7 597.1 thousand manats (5.74% ) - excises, 1 762,71 thousand manats (1.33%) - road taxes.

This year compared to the same period last year, the amount of funds collected from customs duties increased by 20.26%, excise taxes - by 91.7%, the volume of funds from road tax decreased by 34.08%, while VAT - 15%.