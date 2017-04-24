Some creditors of Bank Standard disclosed

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) revealed members of Creditors Committee of under liquidation "Bank Standard" OJSC.

Report informs, Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator (Azercell Telecom LLC), 2 insurance companies ("Standard Insurance" and "Gala Life Insurance"), 1 non-bank financial institution (FINCA Azerbaijan Ltd), 1 leasing company (Unileasing CJSC) and others are in the list.

Moreover, National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) under Ministry of Economy, “Khazar” University, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Akif Alizade are also in the list of Bank Standard creditors.

Notably, first meeting of Bank Standard Creditors Committee will be held on April 28, at 15:00 in ADIF administrative building at 16 Babek Avenue, Khatai District, Baku City. Introduction of Regulations of Creditors Committee and election of meeting secretary, preparation of Committee’s working plan, determination of schedule and agenda of next meeting are in the agenda of the meeting.