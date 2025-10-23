Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    SOFAZ purchased nearly 4 tons of gold in 3Q2025

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 11:28
    SOFAZ purchased nearly 4 tons of gold in 3Q2025

    In the third quarter of 2025, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) purchased 3.7 tons of gold, increasing its total gold reserves to 184.8 tons, Report informs, referring to the fund.

    As of October 1, gold accounted for 32.8% of SOFAZ's investment portfolio, representing 4 percentage points higher than on July 1.

    This increase was driven not only by new gold purchases but also by a rise in gold prices.

    SOFAZ gold
    ARDNF III rübdə 4 tona yaxın qızıl alıb
    В III квартале ГНФАР приобрел около 4 тонн золота

