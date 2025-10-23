SOFAZ purchased nearly 4 tons of gold in 3Q2025
Finance
- 23 October, 2025
- 11:28
In the third quarter of 2025, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) purchased 3.7 tons of gold, increasing its total gold reserves to 184.8 tons, Report informs, referring to the fund.
As of October 1, gold accounted for 32.8% of SOFAZ's investment portfolio, representing 4 percentage points higher than on July 1.
This increase was driven not only by new gold purchases but also by a rise in gold prices.
