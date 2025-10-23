SOFAZ invested about $73M in Serbia
Finance
- 23 October, 2025
- 18:10
The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has invested $72.7 million in Serbia.
According to Report, this was announced at the IX meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, which took place in Belgrade.
