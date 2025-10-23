Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    SOFAZ expands investment portfolio in AA and A rated instruments

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 12:17
    SOFAZ expands investment portfolio in AA and A rated instruments

    As of October 1, 2025, 24.9% of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio in bonds and other money market instruments was composed of AAA-rated assets, Report informs, citing the fund.

    This marks a 34-percentage point decrease compared to October 1, 2024.

    Meanwhile, SOFAZ increased the share of AA-rated instruments from 20% to 36.7%, and A-rated instruments from 12.9% to 24.1%.

    During the reporting period, the share of BBB-rated instruments rose from 7.9% to 13.6%, while non-investment grade instruments increased from 0.3% to 0.7%.

    SOFAZ investment portfolio
    ARDNF "AA" və "A" reytinqli alətlərdən ibarət investisiya portfelini artırıb
    ГНФАР увеличил долю инвестиций в инструменты с рейтингом "AA" и "A"

    Latest News

    12:55

    Azerbaijan's forex reserves up by almost 11% in year

    Finance
    12:53

    SOFAZ increases share of real estate in investment portfolio

    Finance
    12:44
    Photo

    Azerconnect Group participated in the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum

    ICT
    12:40

    Pashinyan: Washington declaration bringing concrete results

    Region
    12:31
    Photo

    Another group of IDPs set off for Tazabina village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district

    Domestic policy
    12:17

    SOFAZ expands investment portfolio in AA and A rated instruments

    Finance
    12:16

    SOFAZ earns $410M from Shah Deniz in nine months

    Energy
    12:14
    Photo

    Nearly 65 Estonian companies operate in Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:56

    Dollar's share in SOFAZ investment portfolio revealed

    Finance
    All News Feed