SOFAZ expands investment portfolio in AA and A rated instruments
Finance
- 23 October, 2025
- 12:17
As of October 1, 2025, 24.9% of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio in bonds and other money market instruments was composed of AAA-rated assets, Report informs, citing the fund.
This marks a 34-percentage point decrease compared to October 1, 2024.
Meanwhile, SOFAZ increased the share of AA-rated instruments from 20% to 36.7%, and A-rated instruments from 12.9% to 24.1%.
During the reporting period, the share of BBB-rated instruments rose from 7.9% to 13.6%, while non-investment grade instruments increased from 0.3% to 0.7%.
Latest News
12:55
Azerbaijan's forex reserves up by almost 11% in yearFinance
12:53
SOFAZ increases share of real estate in investment portfolioFinance
12:44
Photo
Azerconnect Group participated in the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business ForumICT
12:40
Pashinyan: Washington declaration bringing concrete resultsRegion
12:31
Photo
Another group of IDPs set off for Tazabina village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly districtDomestic policy
12:17
SOFAZ expands investment portfolio in AA and A rated instrumentsFinance
12:16
SOFAZ earns $410M from Shah Deniz in nine monthsEnergy
12:14
Photo
Nearly 65 Estonian companies operate in AzerbaijanBusiness
11:56