SOFAZ expands investment portfolio in AA and A rated instruments

As of October 1, 2025, 24.9% of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio in bonds and other money market instruments was composed of AAA-rated assets, Report informs, citing the fund.

This marks a 34-percentage point decrease compared to October 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, SOFAZ increased the share of AA-rated instruments from 20% to 36.7%, and A-rated instruments from 12.9% to 24.1%.

During the reporting period, the share of BBB-rated instruments rose from 7.9% to 13.6%, while non-investment grade instruments increased from 0.3% to 0.7%.