Social insurance contributions in Azerbaijan exceed 5.2B manats

In January–October 2025, mandatory state social insurance contributions in Azerbaijan exceeded 5.23 billion manats ($3.08 billion) amid the ongoing process of formalizing employment and wage funds, according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Report informs.

This represents a 12.1% or 563 million manats ($331.2 million) increase compared to the same period last year. Contributions from non-budgetary organizations rose by 12.7%, surpassing 3.5 billion manats ($2.06 billion).

During the reporting period, unemployment insurance payments grew by 11.1% to 185.5 million manats ($109.1 million), including a 12.1% rise from non-budgetary organizations to 141.8 million manats ($83.4 million).

Meanwhile, mandatory health insurance contributions increased by 10.5% year-on-year to 916.2 million manats ($538.9 million), with non-budgetary organizations accounting for 650 million manats ($382.4 million), up 9.9%.