SOCAR expected to pay AZN450 million in dividends next year

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 11:33
    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is projected to pay 450 million manats ($264.7 million) in dividends to the state budget in 2026, Report informs.

    As indicated in the opinion of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts on the draft law on the state budget for 2026, this figure is 12 million manats (just over $7 million), or 2.6%, less than the approved forecast for 2025.

