    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan's non-oil GDP up 63% in nominal terms over past 5 years

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 12:37
    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan's non-oil GDP up 63% in nominal terms over past 5 years

    Over the past five years, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector has demonstrated robust growth – 63% in nominal terms and 34% in real terms, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, where the 2026 state budget was discussed.

    Report quotes the minister as saying non-oil sector GDP is projected to reach 101.7 billion manats ($59.8 billion) in 2026, representing a real growth of approximately 5% compared to the current year.

