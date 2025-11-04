Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan's non-oil GDP up 63% in nominal terms over past 5 years

Over the past five years, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector has demonstrated robust growth – 63% in nominal terms and 34% in real terms, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, where the 2026 state budget was discussed.

Report quotes the minister as saying non-oil sector GDP is projected to reach 101.7 billion manats ($59.8 billion) in 2026, representing a real growth of approximately 5% compared to the current year.