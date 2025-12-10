Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan expands its air connectivity with Europe: Direct Baku–Bratislava flights to launch

    Infrastructure
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 16:00
    Azerbaijan expands its air connectivity with Europe: Direct Baku–Bratislava flights to launch

    A working meeting was held between the management of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, a company within AZCON Holding, and the Hungarian airline Wizz Air to discuss the expansion of the route network between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

    The Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Report that during the meeting, the parties reviewed the launch of direct Baku – Bratislava (Slovakia) flights, as well as the addition of Bucharest (Romania) and Warsaw (Poland) routes to the network. The sides also evaluated opportunities for Wizz Air to operate flights from regional airports of Azerbaijan and assessed potential basing models. This approach provides fresh impetus for the development of tourism, the enhancement of business mobility, and the strengthening of international connectivity across the regions of the country.

    The launch of flights is planned for the near future. At the initial stage, services are expected to be operated to Bratislava, Bucharest, and Warsaw.

    Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and Wizz Air, having achieved tangible progress in opening new routes, will continue active consultations on the next phases of cooperation. The goal is to form a broader, more competitive, and more accessible route network, thereby reinforcing Azerbaijan"s civil aviation position both regionally and globally.

    Bakı–Bratislava birbaşa uçuşlarına start verilir
    Запускаются прямые рейсы Баку — Братислава

