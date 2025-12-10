Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign military cooperation plan

    Military
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 16:07
    On December 10, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation led by Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mr. Viktor Mahmudov and the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, who are on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that first, the guests visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, laid wreaths and flowers at their graves and honored their memory.

    The delegation then visited the Victory Park and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

    During the official welcoming ceremony held at the Ministry of Defense, following the passage along the honor guard, the national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan were performed. In accordance with protocol, the "Book of Honor" was signed.

    During the meeting between the delegations of the two countries, Colonel General Z.Hasanov emphasized that the bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is built on friendly and fraternal relations.

    The heads of the Uzbek delegation mentioned that cooperation in the military sphere between the two countries contributes to the development and further strengthening of both armies.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijani-Uzbek cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest in the defense sphere.

    At the end of the meeting, the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026 was signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    As part of the official visit, the Uzbek delegation also got acquainted with the main activity areas of the subordinate main departments and departments at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, and the guests" questions were answered.

    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistan arasında hərbi əməkdaşlıq planı imzalanıb
    Азербайджан и Узбекистан подписали план военного сотрудничества

