Kyrgyzstan may adapt Azerbaijan's agricultural insurance model for its farmers

Kyrgyzstan is considering the possibility of adapting Azerbaijan's agricultural insurance model for its farmers, Report informs, citing Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

The issue was discussed in Baku during a meeting between Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chair of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov.

During the talks, the sides discussed the application of virus-free seedling production technologies, studying Azerbaijan's experience in cloning and in vitro technologies, introducing intensive technologies in horticulture, developing organic farming, and creating a platform for knowledge exchange.

They also touched upon phytosanitary safety, disinfection of quarantined products, conducting laboratory research, veterinary diagnostics, as well as the export and import of breeding animals and materials.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers agreed to establish a joint working group to implement the agreements reached and to ensure future coordination of bilateral cooperation.