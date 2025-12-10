Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Kyrgyzstan may adapt Azerbaijan's agricultural insurance model for its farmers

    AIC
    10 December, 2025
    15:53
    Kyrgyzstan may adapt Azerbaijan's agricultural insurance model for its farmers

    Kyrgyzstan is considering the possibility of adapting Azerbaijan's agricultural insurance model for its farmers, Report informs, citing Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

    The issue was discussed in Baku during a meeting between Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chair of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov.

    During the talks, the sides discussed the application of virus-free seedling production technologies, studying Azerbaijan's experience in cloning and in vitro technologies, introducing intensive technologies in horticulture, developing organic farming, and creating a platform for knowledge exchange.

    They also touched upon phytosanitary safety, disinfection of quarantined products, conducting laboratory research, veterinary diagnostics, as well as the export and import of breeding animals and materials.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers agreed to establish a joint working group to implement the agreements reached and to ensure future coordination of bilateral cooperation.

    Azerbaijan Kyrgyzstan agricultural insurance
    Photo
    Qırğızıstan Azərbaycanın aqrar sığorta modelini adaptasiya edə bilər
    Photo
    Кыргызстан рассматривает возможность адаптации азербайджанской модели агрострахования

