Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan expanding tax incentives, strengthening assessment of their effectiveness

    Finance
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 16:36
    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan expanding tax incentives, strengthening assessment of their effectiveness

    Azerbaijan is taking a number of steps to evaluate the effectiveness of existing tax incentives and exemptions, as well as to introduce new mechanisms in this area, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during the second reading of the draft law "On the State Budget for 2026" at a plenary session of the Parliament, Report informs.

    According to him, current incentives are already regularly analyzed through the Ministry's electronic exemption system. Based on their effectiveness, decisions are made to extend or terminate them.

    "We also discussed additional tax incentives. This package is not limited to income tax. The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the liberated territories continue to operate under the most preferential regime. Additional VAT and simplified tax preferences are provided for the catering sector, and incentives for the agricultural sector and media are being expanded. The simplified tax limit for cashless payments is increasing from 200,000 to 400,000 manats. A number of incentive mechanisms are being applied to tourism. Overall, additional incentives are provided for most sectors of the economy, particularly those aimed at increasing economic activity," the minister emphasized.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Sahil Babayev: "Azərbaycan güzəşt və azadolmaların qiymətləndirilməsi üçün silsilə addımlar atır"
    Сахиль Бабаев: Азербайджан расширяет налоговые льготы и усиливает оценку их эффективности

    Latest News

    16:47

    Kallas: EU ready to take serious steps to support peace process in South Caucasus

    Region
    16:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in maritime seminar in Portugal

    Infrastructure
    16:36

    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan expanding tax incentives, strengthening assessment of their effectiveness

    Finance
    16:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, ECO Clean Energy Center ink Host Country Agreement

    Energy
    16:19

    Minister: Share of non-oil and gas revenues in Azerbaijan's budget to reach 70% by 2029

    Finance
    16:15

    Fitch: Azerbaijani banks to shift to more moderate lending growth

    Finance
    16:12

    Facebook loses 62% of its share in Azerbaijan's social media

    ICT
    15:59

    Mirzoyan: Yerevan to continue efforts to institutionalize peace with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has no mechanism to influence prices

    Tourism
    All News Feed