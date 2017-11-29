S&P: High inflation can adversely affect Turkey's rating

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ "High inflation creates danger for Turkey's credit rating".

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, assistant director of Standard & Poor's international rating agency told the Reuters.

The statement says that "weak Turkish lira will continue to support high inflation. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) should seriously deal with this situation”.

"High inflation and CBRT's inconsistent responses create danger for credit rating”, says statement.

Notably, currently the US-dollar rate in Turkey is at 3,96 TRY and it is very close to a historic record (3,9825 TRY/USD).