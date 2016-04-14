Revenues to state budget through Ministry of Taxes decreased

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2016 revenues to the state budget via the Ministry of Taxes amounted to 1542 401.2 thousand AZN. This is by 3.65% less compared to the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Taxes, a quarterly forecast was implemented by 101.4%.

During the reporting period, 28 434 taxpayers registered in the tax authorities.

Notably, in January-March 2015, volume of revenues to the state budget via the Ministry of Taxes amounted to 1600 752.0 thousand AZN, the forecast was implemented by 103.0%.