 Top
    Close photo mode

    Revenues to state budget from Ministry of Taxes reduced

    During the reporting period, tax authorities have registered 65.4 thousand taxpayers

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2015, revenues to the state budget through the Ministry of Taxes amounted to 5 970 247 mln. AZN.

    Report was told in the analytical and information department of the Ministry of Taxes, tax revenue under the Ministry of Taxes decreased by 2.8% compared to the same period last year.

    According to the information forecast for 10 months implemented by 100.1%.

    During the reporting period, tax authorities registered 65,367 taxpayers.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi