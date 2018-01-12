Report News Agency hosts Manager of World Bank's office in Azerbaijan

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency has today hosted the Manager of World Bank's office in Azerbaijan Naveed Hassan Naqvi.

The guest has met with Editor-in-chief Murad Aliyev and Economics Department employees.

Aliyev informed Naqvi about the activity of agency adding that media outlet keen to enhance the cooperation with World Bank.

Editor of the Economics Department Vugar Mustafayev told about the staff activity. He said that employees working in this field have 10-20 years experience in media and finance sector, which facilitates effectiveness of the department work.

In his turn, Naqvi said that it is his first visit to the local media outlet during 15 months of his tenure in Azerbaijan.

The guest told about economy of Azerbaijan, World Bank's support for diversification of economy. He said they have made several proposals for diversification of country’s economy.

“We support non-oil sector in Azerbaijan and diversification of economy. World Bank has both technical opportunities and resources for implementation of this activity.”