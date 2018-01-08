Report: Important global economic news of this week - TOP 5

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The most important global economic news for the global financial market from January 8 to 12 will be announced in the US, UK and China.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency has defined below top 5 economic news that may influence global financial market this week:

1) The US inflation index for December will be announced on January 10 at 05:30 pm in Baku time. According to analysts, rise in consumer prices and base inflation will be 0.2% and annual inflation will be 1.7%. Also, on January 12, the United States will disclose key figures such as the volume of retail sales in December, the producer price index, and the import price index. Retail sales are expected to increase by 0.5%. If growth is higher than forecast, this will mean the growth rate of the economy;

2) During the week, heads of Fed's Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, St. Louis, and San Francisco regional offices are expected address. Analysts do not expect increase in discount rate in Fed’s next session in January;

3) On January 9 at 12:30 pm Baku time, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) of Great Britain will announce the volume of production in the processing industry.Analysts predict that this figure will increase by 0.3%. At the same time, the index of industrial production will be announced, which is expected to be 0.4%;

4) The trade balance of December in China will be announced on January 9 at 07:00 am Baku time. Analysts predict that exports will increase by 9.1% while imports by 13%. December inflation will be announced in China on January 11. The probabilities show that the annual rate will be 1.9%;

5) Quarterly reports of several major companies and banks registered in US stock exchanges will be disclosed. JPMorgan, BlackRock, one of the world's largest investment companies are among them.