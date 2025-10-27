Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payments (January-September, 2025)

Report presents a ranking of insurance companies operating in the country by the amount of insurance payments made in January-September 2025, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA):

№ Insurance companies Insurance payments (million manats) Annual dynamics 1 PASHA Life Insurance 427.062 34.7% 2 PASHA Insurance 102.969 -0.3% 3 Ateshgah Life Insurance 47.513 28.8% 4 Ateshgah Insurance 29.471 69.4% 5 Gala Insurance 19.401 70.6% 6 Mega Insurance 11.836 12.8% 7 Azerbaijan Industry Insurance 9.011 25.2% 8 A-Group Insurance 8.250 -15.4% 9 Xalq Insurance 7.639 -1.6% 10 Agro Insurance 4.969 31.8% 11 Atainsurance 4.103 32.4% 12 Xalq Life Insurance 4.078 -15.9% 13 Mega Life Insurance 3.850 448.0% 14 Gala Life Insurance 2.161 -39.2% 15 Azinsurance 1.364 18.0% 16 Silkway Insurance 0.220 -10.9% Total 683.896 23.5%

1 manat = $59 according to CBA rates (as of October 27, 2025)