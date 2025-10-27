Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Finance
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 12:56
    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payments (January-September, 2025)

    Report presents a ranking of insurance companies operating in the country by the amount of insurance payments made in January-September 2025, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA):

    Insurance companies

    Insurance payments

    (million manats)

    Annual dynamics

    1

    PASHA Life Insurance

    427.062

    34.7%

    2

    PASHA Insurance

    102.969

    -0.3%

    3

    Ateshgah Life Insurance

    47.513

    28.8%

    4

    Ateshgah Insurance

    29.471

    69.4%

    5

    Gala Insurance

    19.401

    70.6%

    6

    Mega Insurance

    11.836

    12.8%

    7

    Azerbaijan Industry Insurance

    9.011

    25.2%

    8

    A-Group Insurance

    8.250

    -15.4%

    9

    Xalq Insurance

    7.639

    -1.6%

    10

    Agro Insurance

    4.969

    31.8%

    11

    Atainsurance

    4.103

    32.4%

    12

    Xalq Life Insurance

    4.078

    -15.9%

    13

    Mega Life Insurance

    3.850

    448.0%

    14

    Gala Life Insurance

    2.161

    -39.2%

    15

    Azinsurance

    1.364

    18.0%

    16

    Silkway Insurance

    0.220

    -10.9%

    Total

    683.896

    23.5%

    1 manat = $59 according to CBA rates (as of October 27, 2025)

