Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payments (January-September, 2025)
- 27 October, 2025
- 12:56
Report presents a ranking of insurance companies operating in the country by the amount of insurance payments made in January-September 2025, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA):
|
№
|
Insurance companies
|
Insurance payments
(million manats)
|
Annual dynamics
|
1
|
PASHA Life Insurance
|
427.062
|
34.7%
|
2
|
PASHA Insurance
|
102.969
|
-0.3%
|
3
|
Ateshgah Life Insurance
|
47.513
|
28.8%
|
4
|
Ateshgah Insurance
|
29.471
|
69.4%
|
5
|
Gala Insurance
|
19.401
|
70.6%
|
6
|
Mega Insurance
|
11.836
|
12.8%
|
7
|
Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|
9.011
|
25.2%
|
8
|
A-Group Insurance
|
8.250
|
-15.4%
|
9
|
Xalq Insurance
|
7.639
|
-1.6%
|
10
|
Agro Insurance
|
4.969
|
31.8%
|
11
|
Atainsurance
|
4.103
|
32.4%
|
12
|
Xalq Life Insurance
|
4.078
|
-15.9%
|
13
|
Mega Life Insurance
|
3.850
|
448.0%
|
14
|
Gala Life Insurance
|
2.161
|
-39.2%
|
15
|
Azinsurance
|
1.364
|
18.0%
|
16
|
Silkway Insurance
|
0.220
|
-10.9%
|
Total
|
683.896
|
23.5%
1 manat = $59 according to CBA rates (as of October 27, 2025)