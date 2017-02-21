 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on special weight of interest revenues (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of interest revenues in 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksSpecial weight of interest revenues (%)
    1Bank Melli İran-Baku 86,7
    2Turanbank84,8
    3Nikoil Bank80,6
    4Xalg Bank78,8
    5Amrahbank78,7
    6Atabank78,1
    7Expressbank77,6
    8Bank Avrasiya76,1
    9Muganbank73,3
    10ASB Bank69,1

