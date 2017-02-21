Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on special weight of interest revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of interest revenues in 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Special weight of interest revenues (%)
|1
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|86,7
|2
|Turanbank
|84,8
|3
|Nikoil Bank
|80,6
|4
|Xalg Bank
|78,8
|5
|Amrahbank
|78,7
|6
|Atabank
|78,1
|7
|Expressbank
|77,6
|8
|Bank Avrasiya
|76,1
|9
|Muganbank
|73,3
|10
|ASB Bank
|69,1
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
