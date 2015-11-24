 Top
    Ranking of banks on non-performing loans (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non-performing loans to November 1, 2015.

    The list below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksNon-performing loans 
    (in thsd. AZN)
    1Pasha Bank111 717
    2Bank of Baku94 512
    3VTB Azerbaijan42 930
    4Bank Respublika32 941
    5Parabank22 436
    6Muganbank21 507
    7Expressbank16 965
    8Atrabank12 465
    9Zaminbank12 439
    10Rabitabank11 323
