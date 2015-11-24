Ranking of banks on non-performing loans (TOP-10)

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non-performing loans to November 1, 2015.
The list below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-performing loans
(in thsd. AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|111 717
|2
|Bank of Baku
|94 512
|3
|VTB Azerbaijan
|42 930
|4
|Bank Respublika
|32 941
|5
|Parabank
|22 436
|6
|Muganbank
|21 507
|7
|Expressbank
|16 965
|8
|Atrabank
|12 465
|9
|Zaminbank
|12 439
|10
|Rabitabank
|11 323
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook