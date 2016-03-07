 Top
    Ranking of banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses in 2015.

    The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

    No.BanksInterest expenses
    (in thousand AZN)
    1Accessbank61 460
    2Muğanbank26 467
    3Pasha Bank22 510
    4Turanbank19 500
    5Rabitə Bank15 490
    6Silkwaybank12 833
    7Parabank10 624
    8Zaminbank10 211
    9Expressbank 10 119
    10ASB Bank5 936
