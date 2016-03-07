Ranking of banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses in 2015.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenses
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|Accessbank
|61 460
|2
|Muğanbank
|26 467
|3
|Pasha Bank
|22 510
|4
|Turanbank
|19 500
|5
|Rabitə Bank
|15 490
|6
|Silkwaybank
|12 833
|7
|Parabank
|10 624
|8
|Zaminbank
|10 211
|9
|Expressbank
|10 119
|10
|ASB Bank
|5 936
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook