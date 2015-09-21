Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorised capital (TOP-10)

 Top
    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their authorised capital up to July 1, 2015.

     The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAuthorised capital
    (in th. AZN)
    1Pasha Bank342 959,00
    2Express Bank122 444,00
    3Silkway Bank99 167,60
    4Access Bank85 000,00
    5ASB Bank70 925,00
    6AFB Bank70 393,50
    7Gunaybank64 910,10
    8Caucasus Development Bank57 000,00
    9Zaminbank52 181,80
    10Bank Melli Iran-Baku51 433,70
