Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorised capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their authorised capital up to July 1, 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Authorised capital
(in th. AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|342 959,00
|2
|Express Bank
|122 444,00
|3
|Silkway Bank
|99 167,60
|4
|Access Bank
|85 000,00
|5
|ASB Bank
|70 925,00
|6
|AFB Bank
|70 393,50
|7
|Gunaybank
|64 910,10
|8
|Caucasus Development Bank
|57 000,00
|9
|Zaminbank
|52 181,80
|10
|Bank Melli Iran-Baku
|51 433,70
