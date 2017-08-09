 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on unlimited deposits (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of unlimited deposits as of July 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksUnlimited deposits
    (in thsd AZN)
    1PASHA Bank1 444 410
    2Xalg Bank259 058
    3Rabitabank197 188
    4AFB Bank135 884
    5ASB Bank94 113
    6AG Bank89 884
    7Atabank65 092
    8Silkway Bank63 276
    9Expressbank56 665
    10Nikoil Bank33 544

