Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on unlimited deposits (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of unlimited deposits as of July 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Unlimited deposits

(in thsd AZN) 1 PASHA Bank 1 444 410 2 Xalg Bank 259 058 3 Rabitabank 197 188 4 AFB Bank 135 884 5 ASB Bank 94 113 6 AG Bank 89 884 7 Atabank 65 092 8 Silkway Bank 63 276 9 Expressbank 56 665 10 Nikoil Bank 33 544

