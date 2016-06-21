Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest expenses to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-interest expenses (in thousand AZN)
|1
|AG Bank
|21 454,90
|2
|Pasha Bank
|10 188,70
|3
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|8 358,70
|4
|Rabitabank
|6 264,00
|5
|Parabank
|3 739,70
|6
|SilkwayBank
|2 188,70
|7
|AFB Bank
|2 170,10
|8
|ASB Bank
|1 963,80
|9
|Muganbank
|1 750,70
|10
|Zaminbank
|1 518,40
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook