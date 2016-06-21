 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest expenses (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest expenses to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.

    The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

    No.BanksNon-interest expenses (in thousand AZN)
    1AG Bank21 454,90
    2Pasha Bank10 188,70
    3YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 8 358,70
    4Rabitabank6 264,00
    5Parabank3 739,70
    6SilkwayBank2 188,70
    7AFB Bank2 170,10
    8ASB Bank1 963,80
    9Muganbank1 750,70
    10Zaminbank1 518,40
