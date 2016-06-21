Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on expenses (TOP-10)

 Top
    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on expenses to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.

    The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

    No.BanksExpenses 
    (in thousand AZN)
    1AG Bank28 488,00
    2Pasha Bank17 979,00
    3YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 11 918,50
    4Atabank11 148,00
    5Rabitabank11 131,00
    6Muganbank10 176,60
    7Azer-Turk Bank8 885,40
    8Parabank6 354,00
    9SilkwayBank6 040,00
    10ASB Bank4 067,60
