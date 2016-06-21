Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on expenses to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Expenses
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|AG Bank
|28 488,00
|2
|Pasha Bank
|17 979,00
|3
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|11 918,50
|4
|Atabank
|11 148,00
|5
|Rabitabank
|11 131,00
|6
|Muganbank
|10 176,60
|7
|Azer-Turk Bank
|8 885,40
|8
|Parabank
|6 354,00
|9
|SilkwayBank
|6 040,00
|10
|ASB Bank
|4 067,60
